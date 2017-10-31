Richard Rex: 95 Theses on Martin Luther and the Protestant Reformation

by

Legend has it that on October 31, 1517, German professor of theology Martin Luther nailed Ninety-Five Theses to the doors of the Castle Church in Wittenberg, sparking the Protestant Reformation in a single, rebellious act. In The Making of Martin Luther, professor of Reformation history at the University of Cambridge Richard Rex shows that this momentous event never occurred. In this major new account of the most intensely creative years of Luther’s career, Rex takes a provocative look at the intellectual emergence of one of the most original and influential minds of the sixteenth century. Lucidly argued and elegantly written, The Making of Martin Luther is a splendid work of intellectual history that renders Luther’s earthshaking yet sometimes challenging ideas accessible to a new generation of readers. To learn more about the ideas in his book, read on for Richard Rex’s Ninety-Five Theses on Martin Luther and the Protestant Reformation.

I Martin Luther did not nail the Ninety-Five Theses to the doors of the Castle Church in Wittenberg on 31 October 1517.

II That was a myth created by Philip Melanchthon through the conflation of hazy reports and recollections nearly thirty years later.

III The Ninety-Five Theses were posted that day – by mail, to the Archbishop of Mainz, Albrecht von Hohenzollern.

IV The Ninety-Five Theses did not cross all Germany within four weeks. It was not until January 1518 that they spread like wildfire.

V The Ninety-Five Theses neither expressed nor reflected Luther’s doctrine of justification by faith alone, which he had not yet formulated.

VI The key to justification by faith alone was the sense of certainty of divine grace which it conferred upon believers.

VII Such certainty is not only absent from the Ninety-Five Theses, but is explicitly denied in Luther’s covering letter to the archbishop.

VIII Luther’s doctrine of justification by faith alone is a simple doctrine which many people, even some Protestants, find hard to understand.

IX Luther’s doctrine of justification by faith alone was unthinkable without the prior development of the theology of indulgences.

X Justification by faith alone represented not so much the abolition of indulgences as their ultimate extension and elaboration.

XI Indulgences were not selling salvation or forgiveness. They were remittances of punishment in reward for charitable acts or gifts.

XII It was not the unpopularity of indulgences that drove Luther to protest in 1517, but their popularity.

XIII Luther did not proclaim what many had long thought but never dared to say. He said what had never before been thought.

XIV The Protestant Reformers came not from the margins of the late medieval church, but from its intellectual and moral elite.

XV Although there were many Protestant Reformers, Luther was neither one among many nor even first among equals.

XVI Luther was the one: they were the many. No Luther, no Reformation.

XVII The personality cult of Martin Luther in his lifetime saw the structure of a saint’s cult applied to a living person.

XVIII No other Protestant Reformer was the object of such a cult in their lifetime.

XIX Luther alone of the Protestant Reformers saw the impossibility of reconciling justification by faith alone with the Epistle of James.

XX All the early Protestant Reformers took their lead from Luther and found their inspiration in him.

XXI Ulrich Zwingli alone claimed that his path to Reformation was entirely independent of Luther’s.

XXII That Zwingli was entirely independent of Luther’s influence is mere flummery, dependent on Zwingli’s unsupported word.

XXIII Zwingli made this claim only after he had fallen out with Luther. It was not true.

XXIV Andreas Carlstadt was unwilling to play second fiddle to Luther, but was unable to snatch the lead from him.

XXV Philip Melanchthon was a derivative thinker who always bore the impression of the last person to sit upon him – usually Luther.

XXVI Martin Bucer was one of the most original Protestant Reformers, but lacked the charisma to win a significant following for himself.

XXVII John Calvin’s most distinctive religious ideas were derived entirely from others, most notably from Martin Bucer.

XXVIII John Knox was a prophet of the Old Testament disguised as an apostle of the New.

XXIX Ulrich von Hutten adopted Luther’s cause solely for the impetus it might give to the concept of the German Nation.

XXX Ulrich von Hutten had no grasp of Luther’s religious teaching as such.

XXXI The idea that Luther himself was only following the teaching of Augustine of Hippo is a radical misunderstanding of both men.

XXXII For Luther, Augustine only ever said two things of real value – and he invariably misquoted one of them.

XXXIII Luther’s doctrine of original sin was not Augustine’s, but one that Augustine repudiated when it was imputed to him by his opponents.

XXXIV Luther’s misreading of Augustine on original sin was rich in consequences for his theology.

XXXV Despite the early influence of Augustine upon him, Luther shed Augustinian habits of thought as completely as the Augustinian habit.

XXXVI Renaissance humanism was not in any significant sense a ‘cause’ of the Protestant Reformation.

XXXVII Luther always knew that he disagreed with Erasmus. Erasmus only slowly came to realise that he disagreed with Luther.

XXXVIII By the time Erasmus saw Luther as a threat to the unity of Christendom, it was too late for his weight to turn the scales.

XXXIX Erasmus failed to grasp the revolutionary significance of Luther’s teachings.

XL Luther perfectly appreciated the essentially conservative character of Erasmus’s religious teachings.

XLI Luther’s theology was formulated not in the language of Renaissance humanist scholarship but in that of the Vulgate Latin Bible.

XLII Luther’s theology depended not on the Greek or Hebrew scriptures, but on the Vulgate Bible and on the Latin theological tradition.

XLIII Luther’s appeal to the Bible alone was plausible and popular, but was soon shown by events to be fatally flawed.

XLIV This ‘scripture principle’ resulted in so many rival versions of Christianity that it showed itself to be no practical use at all.

XLV Luther never fully thought through the Biblical tag he loved to quote against his opponents: ‘All men are liars’.

XLVI For Luther, the plain sense of scripture meant taking Christ literally when he said, ‘This is my body’.

XLVII For Zwingli, the plain sense of scripture meant not taking Christ literally when he said, ‘This is my body’.

XLVIII Luther thought Zwingli a Nestorian. Zwingli thought Luther a Eutychian. Each knew the Bible was on his side.

XLIX Neither Luther nor any other Reformer advocated the right of the individual to make up their own minds about what the Bible taught.

L ‘Anticlericalism’ was not a ‘cause’ of the Reformation, though criticism of and violence against the clergy played their part.

LI Anticlericalism was not a growing problem that was bound to culminate in catastrophe for the late medieval Church.

LII If the friars had been widely resented and hated around 1500, Luther would hardly have joined an order of friars.

LIII Criticism of priests in the later Middle Ages was nowhere near as pervasive and corrosive as that of politicians in our own times.

LIV Medieval anticlericalism no more necessitated a Reformation than modern ‘antipoliticianism’ necessitates a revolution.

LV Just as we have no word for the denunciation of politicians, so too medieval Europe had no word for the denunciation of priests.

LVI The printing press was neither intrinsically nor necessarily more favourable to Protestantism than to Catholicism.

LVII The printing press might be considered the creation of the late medieval Church. The earliest printed item may have been an indulgence.

LVIII The classic printed text of the Reformation was not the popular pamphlet but the official catechism.

LIX The idea that preaching was in decline on the eve of the Reformation is a comical misapprehension.

LX The rapidly growing provision for preaching in the late medieval Church was a springboard for the Reformation.

LXI Luther and the Reformers were not the first to preach in the vernacular: preaching to the laity was always in the vernacular.

LXII Luther’s was not the first German translation of the Bible, though it was the most widely read and the most influential.

LXIII It is a misleading simplification to suggest that Luther invented congregational singing.

LXIV Lay participation in church music was an increasing feature of late medieval Christianity: Luther himself had been a choirboy.

LXV Far from being in terminal decline, late medieval Christianity was flourishing as never before.

LXVI The devotion of late medieval Christians to the upkeep and embellishment of their parish churches is one of the wonders of history.

LXVII The Reformation was, from one perspective, the excommunication of the dead.

LXVIII The elimination of the cult of the saints is one of the most striking achievements of the Protestant Reformation.

LXIX There is a deep affinity between the rejection of images from churches and the denial of the real presence of Jesus in the eucharist.

LXX The Reformation was a bourgeois phenomenon, but not a bourgeois revolution.

LXXI Yet Protestant beliefs and practices were no better suited to life in early modern cities than were those of Catholicism.

LXXII The Reformation can to some extent be viewed as a rebellion of the rich against the poor.

LXXIII Yet far from favouring capitalism, the early Reformers were even more firmly opposed to ‘usury’ than were their Catholic opponents.

LXXIV The connection between Protestantism and the rise of capitalism was essentially fortuitous. There were plenty of Catholic capitalists.

LXXV The connection between the Reformation and the enrichment of specific individuals was direct and unmistakable.

LXXVI Luther was appalled when German peasants inferred from his doctrine of ‘Christian Liberty’ that Christians ought to be free.

LXXVII It was the decisions of a generation of princes of the Holy Roman Empire that determined the fate of the Protestant Reformation.

LXXVIII Princes were as likely as anyone else to be caught up in the fervid popular enthusiasm for Luther and his teachings.

LXXIX Nowhere did the Catholic Mass cease to be celebrated until and unless it was forbidden by public law.

LXXX Nowhere did Protestantism, once introduced, disappear except as a result of strenuous persecution.

LXXXI The offer of the eucharistic chalice to the laity was one of the most potent and appealing symbols of the Protestant Reformation.

LXXXII In almost all its forms, precisely because of its biblical focus, Protestantism did not weaken, but strengthened, patriarchal ties.

LXXXIII Protestant polemic against Catholicism routinely deployed the stereotypes of misogyny along with accusations of effeminacy.

LXXXIV The beards sported by so many Protestant Reformers consciously embodied and eloquently expressed their patriarchal proclivities.

LXXXV Luther did not think Roman Catholicism made forgiveness too easy: he thought it made forgiveness too difficult.

LXXXVI Luther did not think Roman Catholicism gave people a false sense of security: he felt it gave them no security at all.

LXXXVII Luther remained a loyal Catholic until he could no longer believe that the religion of the Pope was the true Catholic faith.

LXXXVIII The one thing on which almost all Protestants agreed during the Reformation was that the Pope was Antichrist.

LXXXIX Luther invented the concept of the ‘invisible church’.

XC Luther’s belief in the existence and activity of Satan was almost as lively and compelling as his belief in Christ.

XCI Protestants and Catholics alike accused each of ‘judaizing’, deploying against each other the stereotypes of antisemitism.

XCII The ferocity of Luther’s antisemitism was extreme but not unique.

XCIII For example, Luther’s Catholic opponent, Johann Eck, published an encyclopaedic reiteration of the infamous ‘blood libel’.

XCIV Luther’s virulence in all controversy shocked not only his opponents but even his friends and followers.

XCV In 1500, western Christendom was a seamless robe. By 1600, it was a patchwork quilt. That was the Reformation.